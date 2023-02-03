Eight hundred and ten million dollars, over a quarter of a billion dollars more than the personal fortune of King Charles III; this is the fortune of the British premier Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy, according to the magazine Forbes. A significant wealth for a Prime Minister who is often accused by the opposition of not understanding the problems of ordinary people. And so, during Piers Morgan’s interview for his first 100 days at 10 Downing Street, the Conservative premier could not escape a point-blank question, perhaps obvious, but which he did not expect: “Are you filthy rich?”. Sunak, caught off guard, reflected for a few seconds and then said he was “financially lucky”. He then went on to state that the most important thing is his values ​​about him and how he was brought up by parents who emigrated to England.



00:08