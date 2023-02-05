Another BMW M5 Touring is (probably) coming. Are you already warming up to it?

The BMW M3 Touring is the autoblog car of the year. But people with bigger children or longer skis are secretly looking forward to the new BMW M5 Touring. Because yes, after the E34 M5 Touring and E61 M5 Touring, there will probably finally be a real M5 Touring again. The high word is not officially out yet. But M GmbH honcho and compatriot Frank van Meel, has already confirmed it in so many words.

Strangely enough, the climate is suddenly ripe for it in this age of SUVs and CUVs. This is mainly due to the American market, where they suddenly warm up to (fast) stations. This after people previously turned up their nose for this car variant on the other side of the pond. Even the current model 5-Series Touring is not even delivered in America. But things can suddenly change quickly… The RS6 is a hit in ‘Murica and BMW wants to enjoy the opulence.

The previous M5 Tourings had a six-in-line and the legendary V10 under the hood respectively. The new variant will probably get the powertrain of the BMW XM. This couples a blown V8 with electropower. In its strongest form, this combo has 748 hp in the BMW XM. There may be some extra horsepower for the M5.

This year we already get an indication of what the new M5 will look like. After all, the new BMW 5-Series and the BMW i5 will be introduced. The M5, which may receive the internal building code G99, will follow tradition a bit later, probably not until 2024. Instagrammer Germany’s Finest however, has already looked into the crystal ball. Based on spy shots, other modern BMWs and pure imagination, he came to the above result. Are you already warming up?

