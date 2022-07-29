England.- Steven Gerrard He went from player to coach just very recently, so he has had few clubs, but since his beginnings he already wants his players to be disciplined and abide by the rules to avoid problems at the club. Now that he has been in charge of Aston Villa for a while, he has revealed the most controversial side of him after the leaked rules list that players must comply with otherwise they will have to pay heavy fines.

Through social networks, a sheet has been leaked in which you can read some situations that for Steven Gerrard are essential to be carried out in the best way, otherwise they will be creditors of a sanction that they must pay in the shortest possible time. With this, the former Liverpool player wants his club to be the most disciplined in the Premier League and maintain order within the team.

In total there are 18 things that can generate a fine for any Aston Villa player and they range from some situations that you would think is a joke to things that can already be something considerable. One of the ones that has generated the most controversy such as bathing without sandals, not picking up their food dishes and even forgetting the cake for the birthday boy.

Thus the fines of the DT of Aston Villa | Photo: Special

Many fans have criticized the sanctions because some consider them a bit out of place and some applaud them because they consider that in this way they can generate a more responsible group that can be reflected on the field sooner or later. What also caused a bit of astonishment was the cost of each of the sanctions, since they range from 50 pounds to 1,000 pounds. in Mexican pesos they range from 1,239 to 24,000.

