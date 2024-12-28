Although it is most normal for us to look for a partner, there are people who are better off alone, by their own decision. Now, a study has identified some key personality traits that reveal whether someone will remain single or not for life.

Researchers of the University of Bremenin Germany, compared the life satisfaction indices and the “big five” personality traits of single people and people with a partner. The study was published in the journal Psychological Science.

The results revealed that single people were less extroverted, less conscientious, and less open to experiences than married or partnered people. Lifetime Singles Also Scored lower in life satisfaction.

“There are differences between people who remain single their entire lives and people who find a partner,” he said. Julia Sternone of the authors of the study.

“We have to take special care of these people. “If they have people who care about them or check on them regularly, that might help,” she says.

To address this question, the team recruited more than 77,000 people over 50 years oldwhich were divided into five groups. These were: currently being in a relationship, never having lived with a partner, never having married, or never having been in a long-term relationship.

Participants completed surveys about their satisfaction with life, as well as their big five personality traits: openness to experienceresponsibility, extroversion, agreeableness and neuroticism.

The results revealed that people who had never been in a serious long-term relationship scored lower on extraversion, openness, and life satisfaction than those who were single but had lived with a partner or They had been married in the past.

The researchers also found key differences between cultures, genders and ages. In countries with higher marriage rates, singlehood resulted in even lower life satisfaction scores.

Meanwhile, single women got higher life satisfaction scores than single menwhile older people tended to be happier with their single status than middle-aged singles.

Researchers can’t say for sure whether personality differences are due to selection (people with certain personality types may be more likely to enter into relationships) or to socialization (long-term relationships could change personalities).

However, they say the evidence points to selection. “These selection effects are more likely to occur: for example, more extroverted people are more likely to establish a relationship”Stern concludes.