This Sunday, September 17, on the corresponding matchday 8 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the Tigres UANL visit Atlas on the Estadio Jalisco field, a match in which the last feline reinforcement in the last transfer market could see its first minutes. Marcelo Flores.
The young Mexican attacking midfielder of English and Canadian origin became a surprising and unexpected signing for the cats for the competition and immediately went to work under the coach’s orders. Robert Dante Siboldiwho confirmed in a press conference that he could be considered for the match against the red-and-black team given that he is already registered, so he was called up so he could be taken into account.
In the prey conference prior to making the trip to Guadalajara, the South American coach responded to the situation of the youth attacker.
“(Marcelo Flores) is included in the squad, he is already registered and can be called up, we think he could be integrated,” said the Uruguayan strategist.
Marcelo Flores 19-year-old joined the San Nicolás de los Garza first team a few days ago after spending the last year on loan to Real Oviedo of the Second Division of Spain; Before, he went through the lower divisions of Arsenal in the Premier League, without being able to play in the First Division with the London team.
Finally, Siboldi confirmed that both Sebastian Cordova as Ozziel Herrera They will not be part of the team that weekend, as they are recovering from their respective injuries where they hope to be ready for the Clásico Regio next week.
“Well, the thing about (Sebastián) Córdova catches my attention that it is going quite quickly, on Monday it is already integrated normally, and about Ozziel (Herrera) one more week, it is difficult but the attempt is being made, the idea is that all the injured are ready for next week,” he said.
