The head of the Russian Federation Putin called the Ukrainian authorities stupid because of words about the Russian people

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the decision of the Ukrainian authorities not to include Russians in the list of indigenous nations of the country. According to him, Kyiv showed impudence. The Russian leader was also outraged by the greeting in the Canadian parliament of Yaroslav Gunko, a 98-year-old veteran of the SS Galicia infantry division.

Putin announced the destruction of Russia on historical lands

The President of Russia believes that Russians began to be destroyed and expelled from historical territories in Ukraine.

Russians were declared a non-indigenous nation in Ukraine. Are you completely crazy? Are you completely, how can I put it simply, crazy? Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

We are talking about the decision of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in 2021. According to the law initiated by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Russians are not on the list of indigenous peoples of Ukraine.

After this, Putin’s article “On the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians” was published on the Kremlin website. The Russian President cited the adoption of the law on indigenous peoples in Ukraine as the trigger for creating the material. According to him, the current situation required us to take a closer look at “what kind of world we live in and what our relations with our closest neighbors are.”

The President of Russia announced Ukraine’s desire to cooperate with anyone to harm Russia

On the air of the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” head of state also said that the Ukrainian authorities are ready to cooperate with anyone to harm Russia. Thus, he commented on the applause with which Yaroslav Gunko, a 98-year-old veteran of the SS Galicia infantry division, was greeted in the Canadian parliament. Putin called this a manifestation of Nazism.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

“I’m not even talking about the fact that in real life there (in Ukraine – approx. “Tapes.ru”) occurs when people are caught and killed on the streets. This was shown to the whole world. Not only are they idiots, but they are also neo-Nazis,” the head of state said.