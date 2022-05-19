Adele He ‘broke’ Twitter again and, this time, faced with a possibility that excites his millions of followers in Latin America, and especially Peru, of being able to take a tour that includes Lima among the cities that would be visited by the interpreter of “Rolling in the deep”.

From the early hours of May 18, the name of the British singer was among the trends on the platform. This occurred after the Music Live Peru Facebook page made a publication announcing that Adele would perform in Lima (Peru) on December 3 and 4 at the San Marcos Stadium.

After the news reached Twitter, the reaction of Internet users was immediate. “If Adele comes to Lima, I’ll sell the house and those who live in it”, “How come Adele comes to Peru?! Tell me to break my piggy bank”, were some of the comments left by users. But is it true that he is organizing his concert tour? What would be the price of the tickets? In the following note you will find those details and more.

Adele was on the top of Twitter trends for Peru on May 18, 2022. Photo: Twitter/Facebook capture

YOU CAN SEE: Bad Bunny, Shakira, Adele and other celebrities accused of plagiarism in their songs

Adele in Lima: what are the dates of her tour?

Adele’s next confirmed concerts will be in England on July 1 and 2 as part of BST Hyde Park, an open-air music festival in London.

Before that, the voice of “Easy on Me” Y “Love in the dark” canceled the series of presentations “Weekends with Adele”, to be held at the Colosseum of the Caesar’s Palace hotel in Las Vegas (United States) and that was scheduled in February, for health reasons.

It should also be noted that no official source related to the British artist has confirmed that she is preparing a new 2022-2023 tour or that she is going through Peru to give a concert in Lima.

YOU CAN SEE: Adele wore a ring on the carpet at the 2022 BRIT Awards and engagement rumors surfaced

What is the price of tickets to see Adele?

Ticket prices for Adele’s concert, who has just exceeded 50 million followers on Instagram, vary depending on the country where it is presented. The rate that was handled for her face-to-face presentations ranged from 425 to 649 dollars, this in soles at the current exchange rate would be from 1,604.38 to 2,449.98, approximately.