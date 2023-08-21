“Are you cold? I’ll warm you up”. Urban policeman on trial for sexual assault and stalking of colleagues

Stalking and sexual assault. These are the crimes charged against a local police officer in Rome, accused by the prosecutor of having harassed at least four of his colleagues, aggravated

from the abuse of his duties.

According to reports from Il Corriere della Sera, 65-year-old Cataldo Lops will have to answer in court for various facts, which occurred between 2011 and 2016. In one case, in June 2016, he first allegedly pulled the hooks of a colleague’s bra through her shirt, stroking her back. She would then order her to go with him to the service car” where she would extend her hand up to the inside of her left thigh, squeezing it to the point of causing slight pain. Once back at the office, the man also allegedly pinched her, this time on her right leg.

In another circumstance, he would have gone so far as to throw himself on a colleague with whom he was locked in the lift. The same one whose legs he would have previously touched several times, while she had as many times shown that she didn’t like it. Finding themselves alone in the elevator, Lops would have squeezed the woman into a corner, kissing her on her neck, while she would have reacted with a slap.

Another episode occurred between February and April 2011, when he allegedly harassed a colleague in the service car. “Do you feel cold? I’ll warm you up a bit,” the official allegedly said, before stretching out his hands.

The man would also have reacted badly to the refusals, discrediting the work of a colleague who had rejected his advances.