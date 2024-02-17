Immediate heat and gas savings; discover the AVERA C6L water heater, the best seller of the department store owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, know its characteristics, prices and economic flexibilities.

Elektra, the renowned Grupo Salinas department store, becomes your ally to combat the cold with the AVERA C6L 1-Serve Water Heater. This efficient heater, which initially It was priced at $2,407, now it can be yours for only $1,529.

Forget about waiting, with the AVERA C6L you will have instant and unlimited hot water to enjoy a comforting shower at any time, so you don't miss this opportunity to buy it, It has 15 Months Without Interest.

Characteristics:

⦿ Gas Savings up to 80%: Thanks to its efficiency, this heater allows you to save up to 80% on gas consumption, giving you a double benefit of comfort and economy.

⦿ Nominal Capacity: With a nominal capacity of 6L/min (at sea level), this heater is ideal for a service, providing hot water constantly.

⦿ 4 Year Warranty: Elektra stands behind the quality of its product by offering a 4 year warranty, giving you peace of mind and confidence in your purchase.

⦿ With a sleek stainless steel finish, the AVERA C6L is not only functional but also add a touch of style to your space

⦿ Modern and efficient, the heater is a pass-through boiler that only heats the water when necessary, avoiding energy waste.

Specifications:

⦿ Gas Inlet Pressure: 2.74 kPa (11″ WC)

⦿ Thermal Load: 6.97 kW

⦿ Capacity at Sea Level: 6L/min

⦿ Capacity in Mexico City: 4L/min

⦿ Use of LP Gas: Compatible with LP Gas for greater versatility.

⦿ Capacity: 6 Liters

⦿ Dimensions: 53 x 33 x 18 cm

⦿ Package Contents: 1 AVERA C6L Water Heater

⦿ Guarantee with the Supplier: 24 Months

⦿ Color: White

⦿ Material: Stainless Steel