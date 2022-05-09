Crime pays, but often not for a long time. Starting next month you can bid on a huge collection of Japanese icons and a set of BMW M3s. The collection belonged to a drug dealer who was arrested in 2020. While the way the JDM dream collection came about is questionable, there’s no denying that the owner had fine taste in cars.

We count thirteen Toyota Supras, six BMW M3s, two Honda S2000s, two Mitsubishi Lancer Evos, two Nissan 350Zs and another Honda Integra Type R. All the cars appear to be in excellent condition and most of them are unmodified. Having cars restored is of course a good way to lose money that the tax authorities know nothing about.

Almost all Supras are the desirable twin-turbo models with a manual gearbox. In addition, the steering wheel is on the left on all cars and the odometer readings (miles, actually) are all quite modest. There is even one with only converted 12,000 kilometers. The JDM dream collection can be admired at Paine Auctioneers.

The story of the old owner

The previous owner of the cars ran into the light in 2020 when he was pulled over during a routine check. Officers found over 60 kilograms of something that wasn’t oregano. This was reason enough to do a search and the officers found illegal weapons, $4 million in cash and some ingredients to smoke.

The suspect was released on bail but never showed up in court. He remained on the run until his body was found a few months later in an abandoned building. The police did not consider a crime at the time.