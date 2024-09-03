Without a doubt, the visa is one of the most important documents for travelers, since it is the only form of legal entry. USA to carry out various activities, such as tourism or studies.

However, although it is a very simple procedure, it can be tedious due to the long waiting times at the United States Embassy or Consulates in Mexicowhich can reach up to two years.

If what you want is to get your visa as soon as possible, here at Debate we share with you which part of the country you can find an appointment closer if you start the process this month. September 2024 .

Before telling you which part of Mexico is the fastest to process an American visa, it is important to mention that appointments depend on availability at a Consulate or Embassy in the country.

The United States Consular Office of Immigration It indicates that the dates available for the consular interview are as follows:

Where is it faster to process an American visa in Mexico?

U.S. Consulate in Hermosillo: 332 days of waiting

U.S. Consulate in Tijuana: 339 days of waiting

U.S. Consulate in Monterrey: 372 days of waiting

U.S. Consulate in Matamoros: 392 days of waiting

U.S. Consulate in Ciudad Juarez: 497 days of waiting

U.S. Consulate in Guadalajara: 546 days of waiting

So, the place in Mexico to get an American visa appointment the fastest is at the Consulate in Hermosillo, Sonora state, with less than a year wait.

Remember that the appointment is to attend the consular interview, which is where an agent determines based on your answers, whether you are reliable or not for visa approval. Also, you must schedule the appointment at the Applicant Service Center (CAS) for the collection of biometric data and fingerprints.