Blue Cross is having a nightmare tournament in the Apertura 2023 of the Liga MX. Before their duel against Querétaro, the Celeste Machine has played eight games: they have had just one victory, two draws and five defeats.
The team has not shown much improvement since the arrival of Joaquín Moreno to the bench, replacing Ricardo Ferretti, and it seems that the La Noria team’s chances for the title are quite limited.
According to the most recent journalistic reports, the Cruz Azul board is already thinking about the next tournament and is already probing for reinforcements.
Information from reporter León Lecanda, from the ESPN network, indicates that the Machine is looking for a foreign goalkeeper, an offensive midfielder, a mixed midfielder and a central defender with a left-footed profile.
The La Noria team would be interested in signing a forward who is breaking it in the Liga MX: Juan Brunetta. But is Santos Laguna willing to let its top figure leave?
Dante Elizalde, sports president of Santos Laguna, recently spoke about the possibility of Brunetta leaving the Guerreros for Apertura 2023.
“It makes the biggest clubs in the country hungry. It’s not that we are going to put up with bombs. We have already put up with it. And this is generated by the player’s contractual stability. He has a long-term contract. He is happy and very comfortable in the Shire”
– Dante Elizalde
The Santos manager indicated that the Argentine attacker is fond of the institution and the fans and that they are not considering letting him leave until “he reaps many successes.”
In the first eight days of Apertura 2023, Brunetta has four goals and four assists. According to Transfermarkt figures, his market value would be close to 6 million dollars, however, Santos would ask for more to let him leave.
