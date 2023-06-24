The player Diego Laínez He returned to the city of Monterrey to report to the Tigres team and report to coach Robert Dante Siboldi.
After having obtained the Clausura 2023 championship, now the ‘Factor’ is motivated to continue working and be able to defend the title at the start of the Apertura.
It was in an interview where he revealed that he seeks to give the university fans one more joy in order to achieve the two-time championship.
“We are always looking to give joy to our fans and we are going to do everything possible to give another joy (title) to ours.”, he commented.
“Yes, yes, I’m ready with a lot of desire, with renewed energy, after spending a few days on vacation with the family, now again with everyone I feel happy to be in Tigres and well, let’s go with everything”he added.
On the other hand, Diego Lainez took time to talk about the new coach of the Mexican team, Jaime Lozano, whom he knows well and highlighted the technical characteristics of ‘Jimmy’.
“I think that Jimmy is a great coach, very good and has given results in the Mexican team, and I’m happy for him and for all those who are there now.
“Well, I think that there is a very good team, a great group and important quality of players and also a great coaching staff and I think that we are going to do very well”sentenced the 23-year-old footballer, who will be playing his second consecutive contest in the feline squad.
#aiming #twotime #championship #Diego #Lainezs #statements #prior #start #AP2023
Leave a Reply