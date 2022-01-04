Mieruko-chan is an anime series of beings from the other world, appearances and adolescents that takes us to meet Miko, a girl who has an impressive turn in her life when she can suddenly feel, see and interact with ghosts. His story has become famous as evidenced by the incredible representation work of Nicky Cosplay.

Nicky Cosplay beside CU One 張芷璇 already 米 Miiza Cosplay represented the student threesome from Mieruko-chan. Each of them has a different relationship with the ghosts, the main protagonist tries to ignore them at all costs to avoid any conflict.

But, not all of them are like her.

For example, Nicky Cosplay represents the best friend of the protagonist of Mieruko-chan (as in real life it happens with her and Cu One). The skills of Hana Yurikawa It is the regeneration of vital energy and burning the weakest ghosts with it.

The interesting thing about this cosplay is that they managed to represent their different attitudes towards ghosts.

Which Mieruko-chan characters did Nicky Cosplay and her friends portray?

Cu One in this image he embodied Miko Yotsuya from Mieruko-chan, the protagonist of the main story. For its part, Nicky Cosplay has become Hana Yurikawa, her best friend who is addicted to collecting stuffed animals and Lambda rabbit.

On the other hand, Miiza Cosplay has incarnated Yulia Niguredo, the young apprentice medium who complements the trio of protagonists. In Mieruko-chan she can see the weakest spirits, though not the most dangerous ones. His tie with Miko grows stronger when she tries to save her from the ghosts she can’t see. We hope to see more of the work of Nicky Cosplay and her friends like in this crossover.

