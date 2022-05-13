There is a belief that the number 13 it has a bad vibration or is negative, it can even cause anxiety and phobias, so much so that hotels, airlines, buildings and soccer teams do not include this number in their equipment and infrastructure.

Tales, Nordic mythology allude to this number 13like Judas was the 13th disciple, along with American books and television series that base their stories on bad things happening on Friday the 13th.

Historically, various negative events have occurred on this day, Christians recognize the crucifixion of Jesus was on a day like this; Some believe that Adam was tempted by the forbidden fruit on Friday, and that Abel was killed by Cain as well. Friday the 13th.

Hernán Cortes, when he arrived in Mexico put an end to the Aztec Empire a Friday the 13th August 1521.

Phobias related to the number 13

triskaidekaphobia

Fear irrational to number thirteen, comes from the Greek of the compound word meaning ‘three’ and ‘ten’ and ‘phobia’ fear. Fear that derives from the root of the Bible, the number twelve usually represents a complete and divine organization, one more number can be betrayal or lack of control.

parascevedecatriaphobia

Fear of Friday the 13th, composed of Greek elements that means ‘Friday’, was previously called ‘preparation’ alluding to the preparations for religious rituals on Saturday and Sunday. When it falls on this day, it was optimal for occult or black magic preparations.

Events that have occurred throughout world history, which have developed phobias in people, avoid going out, working and even avoiding contact with other people, a psychological problem that should be treated by a specialist.