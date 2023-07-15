McDonald’s is for all citizens (ha!), but does that also apply to McDrive? Do you really have to drive past the windows by car, or can you also score a chicken twenty with your feet? When corona was still blowing furiously through the Netherlands, the restaurants had to close and a lot of people went through the McDrive on foot or by bike to still score a burger. But is that still allowed now?

“You can’t walk or cycle through the McDrive these days,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told TopGear. ‘During the corona period there was a very short period in which it was allowed, but that was purely because the lobby had to close. The McDrive was the only way to order, so cycling and walking were allowed for a short time.’

As soon as the measures relaxed slightly and the restaurants were allowed to reopen, the bicycles had to be put back on the racks. “When the lobby was allowed to open again, it was immediately forbidden to walk and cycle through the McDrive,” says the McDonald’s spokesperson. So no: you are not allowed to walk or cycle through the McDrive.

And in practice?

There are some locations where the McDrive is open later than the restaurant. Especially at the weekend, we regularly see some cyclists – often in a dazed state – going through the McDrive. We’re guessing that one location is just a bit stricter than the other, this will just depend on the owner in question. But in principle you can only go through the McDrive by car.