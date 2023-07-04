As of July 2023, Banco Santander México customers will be able to make cash withdrawals with their debit cards for up to 2 thousand pesos per operation, in the more than 1,900 7-Eleven branches.

Withdrawals can be made at all branches in the country 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including Sundays and holidays.

Santander clarified that the maximum amount will be subject to the availability of cash in each box, and will not have a minimum purchase amount.

Also, the cost per operation it will be 15 pesos. These provisions are completely safe and you will only need to have Chip+PIN.

In a statement, Ernesto Higuera, Executive Director of Network Operation at Banco Santander México, commented that this is due to the alliance with that convenience store and with this the current offer of the 1,346 branches and offices, and 9,781 ATMs located throughout the countryseeking to bring banking services closer and thereby support financial inclusion.

It should be noted that before, 7-Eleven only allowed you to withdraw money from banks:

Banorte

Banamex

BBVA

Market Payment

Todito Cash

Santander bets on a digital bank

The Mexican unit of the financial group Santander expects to open its online bank Openbank in the country during the first quarter of next year, seeking to boost its digital business, its general director, Felipe García, said on Thursday.

Openbank currently operates in European countries and in Argentina and its arrival in Mexico will help the firm attract more clients, García added, in an interview with Reuters, within the framework of the annual bankers convention, in Mérida, in the tourist state Mexican Yucatan.