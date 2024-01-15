Of According to the Census Bureau, 19.1 percent of the United States population is of Latino origin and, of them, 22 percent reported having a mental illness, according to the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH). Immigrants face cultural and linguistic challenges and barriers that can have repercussions on their mental health, which is why certain embassies offer psychological care services.

Mental health problems among immigrants to the United States develop, among many factors, due to the difficulties associated with migration and resettlement. “In a depressive episode, the person experiences a depressed mood (sadness, irritability, feeling of emptiness) or a loss of pleasure or interest in activities,” indicates the WHOwhich points out that some symptoms of depression can be:

Difficult to focus. Feeling of excessive guilt or low self-esteem. Lack of hope about the future. Thoughts of death or suicide. Sleep disturbances. Changes in appetite or weight. Feeling of marked tiredness or lack of energy.

How does depression affect immigrants in the United States?



“Among the specific mental health challenges of immigrants communication difficulties due to linguistic and cultural differences are included; the effect of cultural configuration of illness symptoms and behavior on diagnosis, coping, and treatment; differences in family structure and process that affect adaptation, acculturation, and intergenerational conflict; and the aspects of acceptance by the host society that affect employment, social status and integration,” the study indicates. Common mental health problems in immigrants and refugees: general approach in primary carepublished by the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association.

To help Mexican immigrants in the U.S. keep their mental health in balance as they navigate these adjustments, The Institute of Mexicans Abroad offers psychological support through the Health Windowwhich is available in each of the consular offices.

According to the Mexican government, there are 51 Health Windows in 49 Mexican Consulates in the United States.

“The Mexican community in the United States faces an alarming level of immigration stresssince this is caused by the different disadvantages that a large part of them experience when arriving in the American territory, such as their immigration status, the language barrier, violence and adaptation to the social and cultural environment – to mention a few – a situation that “It has significantly affected development and quality of life, in addition to the fact that, strictly speaking, it can lead to the development of other mental illnesses or disorders,” the entity indicates on its website.

How does the psychological care of the Health Window of the Mexican consulates work?



Mexican immigrants in the United States can receive medical care and psychological support through the Health Window which is available in all consulates of the Aztec country. This attention is “safe, confidential, free and in Spanish, regardless of your immigration status”according to the site of the Consulate General of Mexico in Boston.

This institute seeks to support migrants to take care of their mental health. In addition to offering timely care, these centers promote mental health and prevention, which is possible thanks to a wide network of specialist allies. Mexicans can receive this psychological care, either in person at one of the windows or through the telephone support line.implemented with the support of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, available at the number: 1760 338 28 77.