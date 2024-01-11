If you are used to passing by long hours alone in front of video games and maybe you work from home all day, there's one thing you might be missing: someone to talk to. Don't worry, though, because a team of scientists and researchers from the Nara Institute of Science and Technology has developed an innovative gaming robot designed to deliver company, conversation and social stimuli to players accustomed to isolation and solitude.

This gaming robot was designed to be able to play with the user and at the same time talk about the gamewhether it's providing encouragement, expressing concern, or even lamenting a defeat.

In the future, the researchers suggest that the robot could be incorporated into a product with other functions, customizable to the needs of different demographic groups.