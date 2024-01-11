If you are used to passing by long hours alone in front of video games and maybe you work from home all day, there's one thing you might be missing: someone to talk to. Don't worry, though, because a team of scientists and researchers from the Nara Institute of Science and Technology has developed an innovative gaming robot designed to deliver company, conversation and social stimuli to players accustomed to isolation and solitude.
This gaming robot was designed to be able to play with the user and at the same time talk about the gamewhether it's providing encouragement, expressing concern, or even lamenting a defeat.
In the future, the researchers suggest that the robot could be incorporated into a product with other functions, customizable to the needs of different demographic groups.
Scientists' research
The researchers said that to examine the effects of these robots on user enjoyment, a experiment with 30 subjects which were evaluated via questionnaires in two types of games: with a robot and alone. The results showed that playing with a robot at your side is more fun.
Obviously it is not currently a trading robotjust an experiment, but it could be a first step for a new type of tool suitable for the world of video games.
