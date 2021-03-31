A gourmet, a foodie and a skylight enter a restaurant and … Yes, it seems like a joke, but the fact is that these three characters, united by their enthusiastic (perhaps even exaggerated) dedication to food, perhaps not have just agreed to enjoy a good meal together. Sure, all three bring a good appetite, and it doesn’t seem like such a difficult challenge to find recipes to everyone’s taste, but gastronomy fans have developed ways of relating to it that are not always compatible. Perhaps the gourmet looks with some disdain to the foodie (especially, if he begins to portray the dishes) and with some pity the simple greedy, so basic. Perhaps the foodie sees the gourmet as an elitist and loaded museum piece and the skylight as an unsophisticated person, on the verge of vulgarity. Perhaps, finally, our gluttonous friend gets fed up with the other two and their obsessions and focuses on pitanza and vinillo, even if they are a daily menu and a house red.

Our three characters serve as stereotypes of foodies, each with their own quirks. The most difficult border to draw is the one that separates the gourmet from the foodie, since in a way they are branches of the same tree. The gourmet would be an old branch (for something we designate it with a term in French) that has been fed at the best tables and has acquired a deep and detailed knowledge of the history of gastronomy, cooking techniques or wine vintages. . The foodie would be a younger branch (and that is why we have the term a little simple in English) that has become obsessed with issues such as the different culinary traditions, healthy and sustainable eating or, yes, the aesthetics of the dishes, in addition to doing their first steps as kitchens. Both share some interests, or rather they share the same interest that centers their life, but they differ in attitude.

«The truth is that it is not so easy to define them. Gourmet is someone who knows, understands and enjoys food. The foodie does not know that much and is more oriented to tell his experiences. The gourmet does not need to tell it, and in fact often it is not even in the networks or has little presence, but the foodie does, and that is why he always goes with his mobile to take photos and is active in the networks “, analyzes the gastronomic critic Carlos Maribona, who concludes his reflection with three blunt phrases:” The gourmet is more hedonistic and the foodie is more transmitter. The foodie is more adventurous, more newcomer, while the gourmet has always enjoyed food. The foodie is a follower of fashions and trends, and that is why he is interested in what is sustainable and ecological, while the gourmet is more on the sidelines and generally passes through what he takes ”. In general, gastronomy veterans tend to distance themselves from the emerging figure of the foodie: a ‘Washington Post’ reporter once wrote that It consists of “describing oneself as an initiate in matters of food using a word that no real initiate would use”, although at the same time he recognized the renewed effervescence that this culinary fad has brought to the world.

Jorge Bretón, professor and coordinator of the Vanguard area of ​​the Basque Culinary Center, considers that the gourmet and the foodie move in two different layers. «The gourmet is more linked to the hedonism of haute cuisine, to the excellence of the product and, with it, to the great restaurants of the great guides. Nevertheless, the foodie is associated in a more democratic way with the pleasure of eating well, enjoying food, without any elitist character and regardless of the parameters that the gourmet concept associates with some of the products, where quality comes from a good work, sometimes almost artistic. But, of course, there are also those who view the two profiles with skepticism: «To me, gourmet sounds like premium to me, like washing machine detergents – the chef and presenter David de Jorge, always iconoclastic, demystifies – and foodie carries with it the dictatorship of taking photos and telling the crowd about it. The obsession to see everything through the phone or the camera makes me sad: All my life I have tried to sneak into huts and reserved areas without anyone seeing me, without having to share the feeling of drunkenness and indulgence. Broadcasting everything on Eurovision makes me very lazy.

The “vile sense of taste”



And what about the skylight? Faced with the gourmet, who acquired a nature card in France back in the 18th and 19th centuries, and the foodie, who emerged in Great Britain and the United States in the 80s of the last century, The glutton has always existed, from the Neanderthal who made his mouth water before a juicy cut of mammoth. Already Saint Gregory the Great, in the 6th century, warned about the dangers of being carried away by the sin of gluttony, which according to him attacked on five fronts: snacking outside of meals, looking for delicious foods to gratify “the vile sense of taste », Stimulate the palate through elaborate recipes or exquisite condiments, eat more than necessary and eat with eagerness. Is being greedy a necessary condition to become a gourmet or a foodie? Are we talking, in essence, of joys that have learned by dint of exercising? “No, to be a gourmet you don’t have to eat a lot,” Maribona rejects. And to be a foodie I think even less. The tragaldabas exists in all sectors: of course there are gourmets with tragaldabas, some quite a bit, but many eat just enough, in a balanced way. The glutton has always existed and will exist, but independently of the other concepts.

Perhaps it is not necessary to clarify in which of the three camps David de Jorge prefers to enlist: «I I’m more skulking, no doubt, or just fat. Or zampabollos, which is another term that I love. I am fat, I will die fat, I will be the only corpse that does not diminish, and I have the feeling that it is important to cross the line that separates the finolis from the zampabollos: we feel drunk and stuffed at refined tables, at Sanfermines and at snacks in the field » . What about our other two experts, which group do they align with? «I prefer not to frame myself, because I don’t like labels, but, if I have to, I prefer gourmet. It horrifies me that someone calls me a foodie, it almost annoys me, because I don’t feel identified with that model at all, ”says Maribona. And, put in the gap, with which of the others do you prefer to share a table? “Better a greedy, of course, who enjoys eating: not all foodies enjoy eating, some are more restaurant collectors. You see him enjoying the skylight, although the truth is that I don’t need much enthusiasm to infect me ».

Professor Jorge Bretón is committed to reconciling the three profiles, and perhaps the sum of their lights eliminates their corresponding shadows: «The truth is that I could blend in with the three groups. I would enjoy going to Michel Bras for the first time, to eat one of their iconic menus in a privileged environment and concept. I would also be able to enjoy in a space where someone served me a rich and unctuous chocolate dessert … And, well, who has not ever binged on something that fascinates him? It is best to gather a table of foodies and gourmets, to discuss about food and pleasure.