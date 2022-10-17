What freelancer or independent worker It is believed that you cannot have social security, unless someone else registers you. But it’s not like that.

The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) launched a pilot program called “independent working people”with which they can register to obtain all the benefits offered by the Institute.

Karla Arlaé Rojas Quezada, a member of the MSN Consultores Corporation and a specialist in social security, recalled that although Modality 33 already exists, it only grants the right to receive medical, surgical, pharmacy and hospitalization care. But it does not give the right to Infonavit, economic subsidies or disability, childcare service, or pension.

This mode refers to “Family Health Insurance” and it is intended for those people who do not have a formal job (because they have just lost it, or because they work on their own), but want to have medical care.

However, the specialist pointed out that with the pilot program, launched in January 2021, independent workers will have access to:

– Medical, hospital and pharmaceutical services.

– Obstetric care.

– Disabilities.

– Disability and life pension.

– Fund for retirement.

– Social benefits, including wakes and nurseries.

In addition, like any worker, he or she not only insures himself or herself, but also family members.

Another advantage is that the benefits they are quoted on the real wage, while in Modality 33 the quota is paid and quoted on the minimum wage and not on what the worker actually earns.

However, Rojas Quezada pointed out to the workers that “they must consider that the process is carried out in good faith, so they are asked not to lie about data because the information can be cross-referenced with the SAT and they can get into trouble.”

How to do the procedure?

The procedure is done online on the page www.imss.gob.mx/personas-trabajoras-independientes and has a dues calculator to find out how much you have to pay according to what you earn.

Unlike traditional insurance, freelancers They have to pay the fee in advance.

