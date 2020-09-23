Tom Hardy 43-year-old Tom Hardy is known for his portrayals in films like Mad Max – Fury Road, The Revenant and Venom. His name has been in discussion for the next James Bond for the past few days. Tom Hardy also wants to play the character of James Bond but does not talk about it. Talking to an American website, he said that if he himself talks about it, James will be out of the race to become Bond.

James norton Famous British actor James Norton, who has worked in films such as Lady Chatterlies Lover, Little Women and Mr. Jones, also appears in this list. However, James Norton had said in an interview that if he had to leave other films and characters for the role of James Bond, it would be a very difficult decision for him.

Sam huan The character of James Bond is said to be from Scotland and no other Scottish actor has played the character since Sir Sean Connery. If Sam Huon gets a chance to play the role of James Bond, the fans will once again be seen on the original Scottish James Bond screen.

Tom Hiddleston There has been a discussion for quite some time now that Barbara Broccoli, the producer of James Bond films, met Tom Hiddleston a few years ago. Since then, there has been speculation about Hiddleston becoming Bond. However, Tom has not talked about it yet.

Richard maiden Actor Richard Madden, who has worked in Bodyguard and Game of Thrones, is also included in this list. Talking to a magazine, he said that if his name is also being discussed for the role of James Bond, then he is very lucky and this will be the biggest thing for his life.

Jack loaden Jack Loden’s name for the character of James Bond is also in discussion. Although Jack himself is such a big fan of Daniel Craig that he wants Daniel to be 85 years old but not leave this character. He says that seeing Bond grow old is a tremendous idea.

Michael Fassbender Famous actor Michael Fassbender is now 43 years old but still considered perfect for Bond’s role. However, Michael himself believes that for this role, now a young actor or a woman should be chosen. Michael himself is also not interested in playing the character of James Bond.

Idris Elba The finest British actor Idris Elba is also considered perfect for the character of James Bond. However, Idris himself believes that James Bond’s character is very big and he is not perfect for this.

British secret service agent James Bond 007 has fans all over the world. So far 24 films of this series have been released and the 25th film ‘No Time to Die’ is almost ready for release. This will be the last film in the form of 007 by Daniel Craig, the titular actor who played James Bond in the last 5 films. Although Daniel refused to play the role of James Bond only after the previous film, given his growing age, the producers of the film did not find any good actor for this character other than Daniel. Tom Hardy’s name has been in the news for the last few days and it is being said that he may appear in the role of James Bond. Let’s know here which are the actors who are being speculated to become the next James Bond.