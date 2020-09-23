Tom Hardy
43-year-old Tom Hardy is known for his portrayals in films like Mad Max – Fury Road, The Revenant and Venom. His name has been in discussion for the next James Bond for the past few days. Tom Hardy also wants to play the character of James Bond but does not talk about it. Talking to an American website, he said that if he himself talks about it, James will be out of the race to become Bond.
James norton
Famous British actor James Norton, who has worked in films such as Lady Chatterlies Lover, Little Women and Mr. Jones, also appears in this list. However, James Norton had said in an interview that if he had to leave other films and characters for the role of James Bond, it would be a very difficult decision for him.
Sam huan
The character of James Bond is said to be from Scotland and no other Scottish actor has played the character since Sir Sean Connery. If Sam Huon gets a chance to play the role of James Bond, the fans will once again be seen on the original Scottish James Bond screen.
Tom Hiddleston
There has been a discussion for quite some time now that Barbara Broccoli, the producer of James Bond films, met Tom Hiddleston a few years ago. Since then, there has been speculation about Hiddleston becoming Bond. However, Tom has not talked about it yet.
Richard maiden
Actor Richard Madden, who has worked in Bodyguard and Game of Thrones, is also included in this list. Talking to a magazine, he said that if his name is also being discussed for the role of James Bond, then he is very lucky and this will be the biggest thing for his life.
Jack loaden
Jack Loden’s name for the character of James Bond is also in discussion. Although Jack himself is such a big fan of Daniel Craig that he wants Daniel to be 85 years old but not leave this character. He says that seeing Bond grow old is a tremendous idea.
Michael Fassbender
Famous actor Michael Fassbender is now 43 years old but still considered perfect for Bond’s role. However, Michael himself believes that for this role, now a young actor or a woman should be chosen. Michael himself is also not interested in playing the character of James Bond.
Idris Elba
The finest British actor Idris Elba is also considered perfect for the character of James Bond. However, Idris himself believes that James Bond’s character is very big and he is not perfect for this.
.
Leave a Reply