The Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly is not the only social program of the Ministry of Welfare which has stood out for the results it has given in recent years.

In this sense, another of the social programs of the Ministry of Welfare that has stood out for its great contribution is Young People Building the Future, which, so far, has benefited a total of 2 million 973 thousand 449 young people between 18 and 29 years old.

In this sense, according to the official website of the Wellbeing Programs, the Next Friday, June 28 of the current year, the beneficiaries of Young People Building the Future will be receiving their next payment of 7,572 pesos per monthequivalent to a minimum wage.

Under this understanding, it is worth emphasizing that the beneficiaries of the social program Youth Building the FutureIn addition to financial support, they receive free medical services from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

Are you a Welfare beneficiary? You will receive a deposit at the end of June 2024/Photo: Banco del Bienestar

Requirements and criteria of Young People Building the Future

The requirements and criteria to be a beneficiary of this social Welfare program are the following:

*Be between 18 and 29 years old at the time of applying for the training activity.

*Under oath of truth, declare that you are not working or studying at the time of registering for the Program.

*Current official identification.

*CURP.

*Proof of address (electricity, water, property or telephone) no older than 3 months after being issued.

Register on the Digital Platform on your own or with the assistance of personnel authorized by the *Secretary of Labor and Social Security (STPS), providing the information required in the registration form.

*Photograph of the young person registered with their face uncovered, without edits or modifications, holding the registration form provided by the Program.

*Accept the terms of the commitment letter where you agree to comply with the Operating Rules and other provisions that apply to you as a participant in the Program.

*Authorize the use of your personal data to the STPS, in accordance with current regulations on the matter.

*Foreigners must present the current official document that proves their legal stay in the country issued by the corresponding immigration authorities.

Requirements and criteria of Young People Building the Future/Photo: Bienestar