Storm for a tweet from Vittorio Feltri on Matteo Messina Denaro

There is controversy over a tweet that Vittorio Feltri wrote about Matteo Messina Denaro, the Cosa Nostra boss arrested in Palermo on January 16 after 30 years on the run.

“But are we sure that Messina Denaro is a murderer?” wrote the journalist and frontrunner in Milan for Fratelli d’Italia in the regional elections in Lombardy on his profile Twitter.

But are we sure that Messina Denaro is a murderer? — Vittorio Feltri (@vfeltri) January 26, 2023

Feltri’s words obviously created a fuss. Feltri must apologize immediately and FdI must immediately distance himself by withdrawing his candidacy. His is an unworthy phrase and I have no words to express my disgust. There are no justifications whatsoever,” commented centre-left gubernatorial candidate Pierfrancesco Majorino.

Among the users, however, there are those who have asked for the intervention of the Order of Journalists “to put an end to these readings that offend all the victims of crime”.

“Messina Denaro, if he is a murderer, why in the village where he lived was he not identified and reported?” Vittorio Feltri replied to those who criticized him.

Then, in another tweet, the journalist wrote: “If a murderer like Messina Denaro lives in a small town, how come no one and I mean no one has ever bothered to report his presence? Answer my question instead of arguing like morons.”