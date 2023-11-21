Of Health editorial team

The actor doubles himself on stage to raise public awareness of the importance of not lowering one’s guard against Covid and of normalizing coexistence with the virus

«Covid has changed its mask…. but he remained on stage. Thanks to science we live with the virus. Let’s protect what we have regained, also with prevention.” Author and protagonist of the TV commercial is Michele Placido: from the spaces of a film set, the famous director and actor, protagonist of cult works such as Mery forever and A bourgeois hero, thus responds to the ‘provocation’ of his virtual alter ego – «Still talking about Covid!» – addressing the camera and the people watching at home directly.

The TV spot is broadcast on the Mediaset, Rai and La7 networks as part of the awareness campaign «Let’s face the New Normality together», promoted by Pfizer to raise public awareness of the importance of not lowering our guard against Covid and of normalizing coexistence with the virus, thanks to the commitment to prevention and epidemiological surveillance that have been implemented to date and which must continue. The dialogue that takes place in the commercial between the real Michele Placido and his double, confined inside a screen, is a narrative device that reproduces the dichotomous attitude that public opinion has towards the virus today. See also Back pain: mistakes to avoid (which almost everyone makes)

The new normal helps us protect what we have regained: being together again, traveling, resuming the normality of our lives, being free. In particular, protecting frail people with comorbidities and the elderly, who represent a large segment of the Italian population. To continue to be together, we must not lower our guard. The awareness campaign «Let’s face the New Normality together» is carried out with the patronage of a large alliance of subjects between medical-scientific societies, patient organizations and sector associations: AIPO – Italian Association of Hospital Pneumologists; FederANISAP; Federfarma; FIMMG – Italian Federation of Family Doctors; FOFI – Federation of Italian Pharmacists Orders; SIGG – Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics; SIMG – Italian Society of General Medicine and primary care; SIMIT – Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases; SITA – Italian Society of Anti-infective Therapy; SItI – Italian Society of Hygiene, preventive medicine and public health; AIL – Italian Association against Leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma; FRIENDS Italy; Obese Friends; ANMAR – National Association of Rheumatic Patients; APMARR – National Association of People with Rheumatological and Rare Diseases; COPD and other respiratory diseases Patients Association; Cittadinanzattiva; Europe Woman Italy; Europe Men; FAND – Italian Diabetics Association; FederCentri APS ETS; NADIR ETS. The commercial directed and starring Michele Placido, edited by Pro Format Comunicazione and produced by Nicola Liguori and Tommaso Ranchino for MP Film, with music by Virginio, will be in rotation on the Mediaset, Rai and La7 networks for the entire month of November and is available for viewing on website where it is possible to find all the scientific, health and social information relating to living with the virus. See also Because long car journeys are so unbearable for children

