At the Corona summit, Chancellor Angela Merkel apparently made a clear statement internally: She sees politics under pressure – just like a well-known expert.

Berlin – Politics in Germany is under pressure: The new CDU boss Armin Laschet at the end of October, for example, called for November to be the month of “deceleration” – also in order to be able to celebrate a more relaxed Christmas later. The country has now been lying for almost three months corona-related in increasing deceleration.

At that time, however, Laschet was not alone in his assessment. Accordingly, high expectations now not only weigh on him: also Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has at Corona summit on Tuesday apparently pointed out the pressure to move. “We have to be successful now” said Merkel at the beginning of the Federal-state switch made it clear to the round – at least that’s how they want it picture have experienced.

It is probably about a directional decision in the Combating the corona pandemic. “Are we playing it safe or are we playing the insecure?”, The Chancellor asked, according to the report Prime Minister. Quite a suggestive question: Merkel, but also CSU boss Markus Söder drove quite well on the map in the course of the Corona crisis security to set – at least based on the polls.

It became clear in the Bund-Länder-Round probably also that Merkel will last for months Lockdown want to avoid. “We can not still tell people in April that we do not open the hairdressers”, quoted bild.de further from the opening remarks by the Chancellor.

Indeed, long-term action could have consequences. On the one hand, on the outcome of the first State elections in the super election year 2021. At the same time – and more seriously – but also on the willingness of the people in the country to adhere to the stipulations of politics.

Angela Merkel at the Corona summit: Chancellor wants to “play it safe” – and is once again in agreement with an expert

Once again, Merkel’s course is likely to be in line with an increasingly prominent voice in the discourse on the corona regulations. The Physicist Viola Priesemann had on Monday evening in the ARD “Daily Topics” clearly pronounced for a short but hard lockdown. “If we make it hard, we can make it short,” she said. Otherwise the situation could drag on for months. At the same time she called for a further lowering of the R value. She did not call for concrete measures – it was a matter of “weighing up” politics. Before the previous summit, Priesemann had also spoken out in favor of the controversial 15-kilometer rule.

However, not all experts are in favor of a continued tough course. Klaus Stöhr, longtime head of pandemic and influenza surveillance in the World Health Organization WHO, recently explained to ZDF: “We have to move from the sphere of wishes to the sphere of reality”. The goal of reducing the incidence below 50 is “demotivating”. It was similar Virologist Alexander Kekulé voiced in a TV talk. Priesemann sees it differently: In some neighboring countries it was possible to reduce the number of cases well below an incidence of 50, she said on Monday. The Chancellor probably continues to believe in this goal. (fn)