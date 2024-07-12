Pets are more popular than ever. About two-thirds of American households have at least one pet, up from 56 percent in 1988, the National Institutes of Health reports. American Pet Products Association, and Americans spent $136.8 billion on their pets in 2022.

Some 91 million households in Europe own at least one pet, an increase of 20 million in the past decade. India’s pet population reached 31 million in 2021, up from 10 million in 2011.

We pamper our pets with customized nutrition plans, hydrotherapy and boutique hotels. At All the Best, a high-end pet store chain in Seattle, Wash., the most popular items are enrichment toys for dogs and cats, designed to stimulate animals that are increasingly “just lying there, lonely and bored,” said Annie McCall, the chain’s marketing director.

Now some animal welfare ethicists are questioning whether we have gone too far. “We now consider pets not only as family members, but as equivalent to children,” “Owners have become increasingly protective and restrictive,” said James Serpell, professor emeritus of ethics and animal welfare at the University of Pennsylvania. “Animals are not able to express their own canine and feline nature as freely as they could.”

Because of concerns about bird predation, many cats now spend their entire lives indoors. Until the late 1970s, even city dogs spent most of their time in backyards or roaming the neighborhood. Now, said Jessica Pierce, a Colorado bioethicist whose work focuses on animal-human relationships, “the off-leash, loose dog is considered contrary to the natural order.” Although dogs were more likely to be hit by cars several decades ago, she added, “those risks were outweighed by the freedom of experience and movement.”

Although dogs are allowed in an increasing number of human spaces, this has not translated into greater independence. Lockdown has increased separation anxiety and aggression, Serpell said.

About 60 percent of dogs and cats today are overweight. And due in part to the burden of pet ownership these days, more people are abandoning animals. In 2023, more than 359,000 dogs were euthanized in U.S. shelters, reports Shelter Animals Count, an animal advocacy group.

Free-roaming dogs, a category that includes most of the world’s estimated 900 million dogs, lead shorter lives, said Alexandra Horowitz, a canine cognition researcher at Barnard College in New York, but they have the opportunity to make their own decisions.

A few years ago, Harold Herzog, a professor emeritus of psychology at Western Carolina University who studies human-animal relationships, vacationed on the island of Tobago and spent much of his time observing the stray dogs roaming the landscape.

“I asked myself: ‘Would I rather live in Manhattan like a pampered dog, or would I rather be a dog in Tobago and hang out with my friends?,” Herzog said. He concluded: ““I would rather be a dog in Tobago.”