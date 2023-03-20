The bankruptcy of the American Silicon Valley Bank last week caused quite a bit of unrest in the financial sector. The regulators quickly intervened, but panic is very contagious in the banking world – says editor Eva Smal. Are we on the eve of a new banking crisis?
Guest: Eva Small
Presentation: Egbert Kalse
Editors: Mila-Marie Bleeksma & Elze van Driel
Editing: Jeroen Jaspers
Coordination: Mirjam van Zuidam
Photo: Kori Suzuki
