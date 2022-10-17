We want the new Scénic to hit the market soon.

The first generation Scénic (actually it was Mégane Scénic until the facelift) was a huge success. Out of nowhere, Renault suddenly had a car that all of Europe was raving about. Naturally, the model became the 1997 Car of the Year, ahead of the Ford Ka and Volkswagen Passat.

In the end there have been 4 generations of the Renault Scénic, unfortunately this one recently taken out of production. The once handy Midi-MPV has generally lost out to the tighter, less efficient, more expensive, heavier and less practical crossover. Fortunately, Renault has enough models (such as the Austral) to compensate for the lack.

New Scene

And we have another ‘lucky’ one, because fortunately Renault will not let the Scénic name die out. That leaves this one Renault Scenic Vision to see. It’s still a concept for now, but it should be a harbinger of a new mid-sized crossover.

The drivetrain is special. It is a combination of an electric motor with a fuel cell. Yes, on hydrogen. Everyone agrees of course, but it does have its advantages. Normally, energy is obtained from a battery pack. Batteries have a very low energy density and therefore you need a huge package for a bit of range. Charging is also faster with hydrogen.

PHEV Avant la lettre

That is not to say that the Scénic does not have a battery. The Toyota Mirai also has one. However, in the Scénic is a bit bigger, so you can also drive a bit electrically on the battery. Handy if there is no hydrogen pump nearby. Something that you will soon experience in the Netherlands (there are only four). So you can also load the Scénic. so it’s a kind of PHEV, but different.

What the end result will be remains to be seen. This is (obviously) a concept. However, the production version is planned for 2024. That’s pretty soon.

