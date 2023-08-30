Is it a boat? Is it a tent? The answer: both! Sophie Draisma is very proud of her invention, which she says has discovered a gap in the market. Because camping just anywhere is not allowed, but on the water it is. And so she came up with an ideal solution: a camping raft. “And you operate the engine from your camping chair.”
Piet van Dyke
Latest update:
8/30/23, 4:06 PM
