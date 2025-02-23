In the social networks is circulating content where users point out that in the European Union the worm larva food.

However, they are bulos that have no support, since insects are already part of the food range allowed for legal sale Since 2018, where we can find four types, among them is the flour worm. The only novelty is that, this year, the French company Nutriearth achieved the approval of a request in which they are allowed to market a dust made of flour worm larvae.

What is the worm flour process?

Worm flour. Getty Images/Istockphoto

According to the company, the process consists in the use of ultraviolet rays as a technique that helps disinfect and provide greater nutrients focused on vitamin D3, optimal to manufacture a variety of breads and biscuits. At the same time, it is mandatory for the compound to be present in all labels where we find this ingredient.

Can we find this product in Spain?





According to the Spanish Agency for Food Security and Nutrition (AESAN), There are no Spanish companies That you have the authorization to add insects in their products, although they are not prohibited from carrying out agreements in a commercial framework with other companies that are authorized.

Woman making the purchase in a supermarket Istock

Does companies prefer to use insects or insect flour?

Insect -based foods are not only almost null in the market of Spain, but also at European level. They are very few companies that have decided to implement this controversial product, such as the famous insect bars for athletes.

