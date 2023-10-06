ROTHERHAM, New Zealand — Vans were transporting countless animal carcasses to the event site. Pigs, deer, opossums, feral cats—all to be weighed and displayed.

The North Canterbury Hunting Competition, in Rotherham, on the South Island of New Zealand, was a family activity. The younger children participated in an obstacle course carrying dead rabbits and ducks, while the older children ran with a 20 kilo boar on their shoulders.

“You have to hold his snout so he doesn’t wobble and fall,” Jo Richards said as her 9-year-old son waited to compete. “But they love it.”

With no endemic land mammals, New Zealand has sought to eliminate or reduce “pest” species introduced during colonization that harm endemic plants, birds, bats, frogs, fish and marine mammals.

But this competition has exposed a web of tensions.

The organizers of the event held in June had announced that children would hunt wild cats. Animal rights groups worried that domestic cats could be hunted by mistake and that this would teach children that killing was a game. Organizers eventually backed down and restricted cat hunting to adults. But they argued it was crucial to teach children about the damage caused by all invasive animals.

Activists point to reports that children have drowned baby opossums in buckets of water during school fundraising hunting activities as evidence that the events, which are popular in rural communities, desensitize children to violence.

But among rural families there is little debate. Pest animals “cause an enormous amount of damage, and people in cities don’t see it, because they don’t experience it,” said Peter Johnstone, a local retiree.

In Rotherham, animal rights campaigners waved signs during the competition. A sign said: “If your child behaves like a wild pest, can I receive $5 per skin?”

In the end, the controversy turned out to be beneficial for the competition: attendance skyrocketed, and the $32,000 it raised will help fund a third teacher for the local school.

For many in the region, hunting is simply a part of life, not a political issue. “Are we desensitized or is this just reality?” asked Beau Moriarty.

That morning, he had gone hunting with his father, Richard, and his 3-year-old son Max, who was turning over rocks along the way. Under one, she found a small pale insect, which Richard identified as a grass larva.

Max placed the stone on top of it again, being careful not to crush it.

YAN ZHUANG. THE NEW YORK TIMES