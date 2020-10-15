“The virus will make us better, more supportive.” That was the topical version of the prediction. The specific one demands an answer to the following questions: would we now more easily assume the obvious of the common destiny of humanity in the century of definitive globalization? Is it easier for us to realize what was always true, but is now undeniable: that the health of a society depends on that enjoyed by the person with the worst access to care within it? Do we appreciate more the work of science in drawing maps for us to navigate uncertainty? Are we, in short, more willing to build solidarity consensus, lasting, based on evidence, away from the easy populist answer?

