In fact, we are a strange industry, which pretends to be surprised every time by news that in fact are not news and that should not surprise those who have been camping around the industry for years.

Are we already talking about PS6? I have some news for you: given the development times of a modern console, it is likely that I started thinking about it as soon as the first PS5 box landed in the house of a scalper (at the beginning it was like that). I have another news for you: Microsoft is also working on next-generation hardware . It won’t do that again when it exits the hardware business. Pretend to be surprised.

We never learn

It can be interesting to know the technical characteristics of a new console, of course, even if the transition from the PS4 to the PS5 generation, which is not yet over, given the amount of multi-generational games that are still coming out, should have taught us something, that is, that by now The margins for improvement in the visual side of video games are limited and that the wow effect of past generational changes is something we can only dream of.

Also because, with the explosion of the problem of production costs, how much should publishers invest to further pump up the graphic side? Pushing too much, at the point we are at, is impossible for many companies, which are instead always thinking about how to cutcertainly not how to spend more, to avoid going bankrupt.

Let’s make a prediction: with PS6 the improvements will be minimaleven reduced compared to those seen in the transition from PlayStation 4 / Xbox One to PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X and S, even in the face of hardware manufacturers who will boast who knows what technical marvels (in the end they have to sell, what else should they do? Tell you that basically you are fine with the boxes you have?). Sony itself has somewhat covered its tracks, talking about improvements in other aspects, because it knows well what the current trend of technology is. Pretend to be amazed.

Unfortunately, we gamers are human beings too and consequently we do not learn anything from history. Many are already diving into the rivers of drool that the word PS6 alone has generated, while we wait for a PS5 Pro that no one says they wantbut it’s already sold out on Amazon pre-orders. Pretend to be surprised.