This week, international and national media outlets, such as BBC News and EL DEBATE, published statements by senior officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) stating that the omicron variant could mean the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic. covid. The director general for Europe of the WHO, Hans Kluge, said that “it is possible that the region (Europe) is approaching the end of the pandemic; this will happen once the wave of contagion passes through the omicron variant; this will cause more than half of the population of the European continent to contract the disease in the coming weeks.”

“As soon as the omicron wave subsides, there will be a general immunity for a few weeks, even months, either because of the application of the vaccines or because people will be immune due to previous infections of the infection and also due to a decrease due to the infection. seasonality”. This would give us a period of respite that we must take advantage of to recover normality in face-to-face classes and the economic reactivation in companies and people’s jobs.

However, the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that “conditions remain ideal for the appearance of new variants of coronavirus” and made a global call to “not abandon care”; that is, the use of face masks, frequent hand washing, the application of vaccines and their respective doses, as well as trying to avoid unnecessary crowds, especially in closed places.

Therefore, the WHO considers that “it is still too early to classify covid-19 as an endemic disease. Diseases are endemic when they occur regularly in certain areas and behave based on established patterns, therefore, they have predictable aspects, unlike a pandemic that refers to a global outbreak that causes unpredictable waves of contagion.

Therefore, it is uncertain whether we are really already at the beginning of the end of the pandemic, or if, on the contrary, we are about to face new strains of the virus; The truth is that, the more people we are vaccinated, the more reinforcements of the vaccines we apply and we prudently continue with safety and hygiene measures, such as the use of face masks and hand washing, the faster we can return to our jobs and more soon our children will be able to return to study in the classrooms.

We know that there are still citizens who are reluctant to be vaccinated and even to use the face mask, they must be made to see in a kind, but well-informed way, the national and world statistics on those who died of covid, who are currently the vast majority those just not yet vaccinated. It is a solidarity action with the whole society, but also with your friends, your family, your children and with yourself. To get out of this pandemic faster and return to normality, we must all pull together. It is for the good of everyone.