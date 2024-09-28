The universe is vast, almost incomprehensible to our mind. The question “Are we alone in the universe?” has fascinated scientists and curious people for centuries, fueling dreams, fears and scientific hypotheses. Are there other intelligent civilizations capable of communicating with us? And how many could be in the Milky Way? Today we delve deeper into these questions by exploring the astrophysical studies most recent and the scientific theories that seek to answer this fundamental question.

Life in the universe: a question of probability

The presence of life on Earth has always raised a crucial question: If life arose so quickly on our planet, how likely is it that it developed elsewhere? It took Earth relatively little time to generate the first life forms, a phenomenon that some scientists say suggests life may be more common than we imagine. However, the real difficulty lies in finding not Alone life, but intelligent and technologically advanced life, capable of communicating across the immensity of the cosmos.

The famous Fermi paradoxproposed by the physicist Enrico Fermi in 1950highlights this contradiction: “If life is so easy to form, where are all the aliens?” This question highlights the discrepancy between the enormous statistical probability of the existence of other intelligent life and the lack of evidence or communication with extraterrestrial civilizations. If the universe is populated by other life forms, why haven’t we received any signals yet?

Drake’s formula: calculating civilizations in the universe

To search for an answer, scientists use the Drake equationdeveloped by astronomer Frank Drake in 1961. This formula attempts to estimate the number of advanced extraterrestrial civilizations that may exist in our galaxy, the Milky Way. The equation takes a number of factors into considerationincluding:

The number of stars that form each year in the Milky Way

The percentage of these stars that have planets

The probability that life will develop on one or more of these planets

The probability that life will evolve into intelligent forms

The average lifespan of a technological civilization that can communicate with others

Each of these factors is difficult to estimate precisely. For example, until a few decades ago, we didn’t even know how many exoplanets existed. Now we know that most stars have at least one planetand many of these could be in the so-called “habitable zone”, where conditions allow the presence of liquid water, essential for life as we know it.

According to calculations based on this equation, there could be approx 700 civilizations capable of communicating in our galaxy. However, the nearest extraterrestrial civilization it could be further 2,250 light years away. This would explain why we have not yet received radio signals from other civilizations: cosmic distances are simply too great for communication to be effective in our short lifetime.

The Fermi Paradox and the theory of the “Great Filter”

One of the most disturbing explanations to the Fermi paradox it is the “Great Filter” theory. This hypothesis suggests that there is an evolutionary or technological barrier that prevents civilizations from surviving long enough to develop interstellar communication or space exploration technology. The Great Filter it could be at various points in the evolutionary process: it could be incredibly rare for life to form, or it could be that once technological civilizations develop, they tend to destroy themselves before they can explore the universe.

If this hypothesis were true, we would be faced with a difficult choice: either we are incredibly lucky to be one of the few civilizations to have passed the Great Filter, or we are on the verge of a catastrophe that all technological civilizations inevitably face.

Interstellar travel: a distant dream?

Although the distance between possible extraterrestrial civilizations seems insurmountable, some innovative ideas are trying to make it possible interstellar travel. Yuri Milnera Russian philanthropist, proposed an ambitious project called Breakthrough Starshotwhich aims to send a small probe towards Alpha Centaurithe closest star to our solar system. Using a solar sail driven by powerful ground-based lasers, this probe could reach Alpha Centauri in approximately 20-25 yearstraveling at a significant fraction of the speed of light.

If this project were realized, we could obtain detailed images of the planets around Alpha Centauri, one of which, Proxima b, is located in the star’s habitable zone. Although this technology is still in the experimental phase, it represents a concrete hope for interstellar exploration and to finally answer the question: Are we alone in the universe?

In parallel with the development of technologies for space travel, the search for signals from other civilizations continues. The SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) project uses huge radio telescopes to listen for possible signals from distant planets. The idea is that a technologically advanced civilization could send radio signals or use other forms of communication that could be detected on Earth.

Until today, SETI found no concrete evidence of alien signals. However, research continues, and many scientists are convinced that it is only a matter of time before a signal is finally picked up. The absence of signals, however, could also indicate that advanced civilizations they use forms of communication that we are not yet able to detect or who prefer to remain silent for reasons we don’t understand.

Are we really alone?

The odds that other civilizations exist in the universe are high, especially considering the huge number of planets in our galaxy and beyond. However, the enormous distances and the technical difficulties they perform extremely complex establish contact. While we have yet to find definitive evidence of extraterrestrial life, advances in technology and astronomy are bringing us ever closer to an answer.

Maybe one day, thanks to projects like Breakthrough Starshot or the continues research of the SETI project, we will finally be able to discover if we are alone or if there are other civilizations out there, ready to communicate with us. Until then, the universe remains a place full of mysteries just waiting to be revealed.