The number of inhabitants of Uruguay is stagnating, births are plummeting and the aging of the population is accelerating. According to preliminary data from the 2023 Census, there are 3,444,263 people in the South American country, only 1% more than what was registered in 2011. The meager increase in the population is explained, according to the figures presented last week, by the arrival of almost 62,000 immigrants. This trend, which is historic, has exploded in recent years and gave rise to apocalyptic omens. “We are a town of old people, with dangerous signs of extinction,” former Uruguayan president José Mujica had said in 2011, on the occasion of the previous census.

In 2011, 46,000 people were born in Uruguay. That year the National Institute of Statistics (INE) It projected the birth of about 44,000 by 2022, but the new Uruguayans were only 32,000. “Each child is going to be very precious,” said Diego Aboal, director of the INE, at the presentation of the 2023 Census. There it was explained that the slowdown in population growth is a global phenomenon, which in Uruguay began to be registered since 1985 and It worsened with the drop in births starting in 2016. In these seven years the global fertility rate, which measures the average number of children per woman, fell from 2.0 to 1.2.

“The decline in fertility is occurring in the expected direction, but at an unexpectedly fast pace,” Ignacio Pardo, doctor in Sociology and researcher in the Population Program of the Faculty of Social Sciences (University of the Republic), tells EL PAÍS. More than half of this decrease occurred among women under 25 years of age, Pardo continues, which includes the drop in unintentional teenage pregnancies. What has happened? There has been a greater capacity to plan, he explains, specific public policies and the massification of methods such as the subdermal contraceptive implant, delivered and placed at no cost in public healthcare.

In the rest of the ages, the drop in fertility is multi-causal. Pardo mentions, among others, the problems of reconciling paid work with raising children or the “questioning” of motherhood as a plan superior to all others. Job or marital uncertainty could also have influenced many women, who in total make up 52% ​​of the population. “Perhaps some of these dimensions will change and fertility will not always be so low, but it is highly probable that it will not once again be above two children per woman on average,” adds the researcher.

“It is a scenario that must be adapted to rather than combated, to concentrate efforts on the well-being of the population in this demographic context,” he maintains. Pardo distances himself from alarmist positions that predict an eventual extinction of Uruguayans, as occurs among some politicians or academics. Mujica predicted it in 2011 and later Benjamín Nahum, a renowned historian: “Births do not cover the mortality rate of the Uruguayan population. What does that mean? “You can do a mathematical calculation to know when we Uruguayans are going to disappear,” Nahum told the local newspaper. The countryin 2017.

In this context, alarmism is common, comments Pardo, attributable to a certain nostalgia for the “apparent power” of growing populations, different from the Uruguayan case. Uruguay reached 3 million in 1986 and currently, with less than 3.5 million, “is witnessing the end of its population growth,” he points out. The trend has been permanent “at different speeds”, marked by the historically low fertility rate in a largely urban population. Regarding the latter, the trend is also categorical: 96% of Uruguayans live in cities, concentrating in the main capitals of the country’s southern coast.

Those responsible for the census agreed that the low birth rate was the factor that has most influenced the stagnation of the population. Since 2021, moreover, more people have died than were born: 39,000 compared to 32,000. On the other hand, emigration was not mentioned as a compelling reason for this arrest, as it could have been in other times. In fact, almost 600,000 Uruguayans currently reside abroad. Demographic experts estimate that in this period intercensal 2011-2023, the number of people who emigrated would be similar to that who returned. So that current would not have moved the needle in demographic terms, something that did happen slightly with the arrival of new foreigners.

“If it weren’t for immigration we would be fewer,” said Isaac Alfie, president of the National Census Commission, in presenting the preliminary results. In the last 12 years, almost 62,000 people born abroad settled in Uruguay, coming mainly from Venezuela (27%), Argentina (22%) and Cuba (20%). This migratory movement allowed the Uruguayan population to grow by a tight 1% and prevented it from shrinking. “Hopefully we have entered a new wave of immigration that allows the country to sustain its population and increase it,” Alfie remarked. In total, 3% of the population living on Uruguayan soil was born abroad.

The accelerated aging of Uruguay’s population deserved a separate chapter. In this sense, the data presented show that in 2004 the average age of Uruguayans was 29 years, while in 2023 it is 38 years. Likewise, they reflect that 16% are over 65 years old; which are more than 26,000 over 90 years old and 822 over 100, double the number in 2004. “We have challenges in public policies of health and education, care and social security,” remarked Aboal, director of the National Institute of Statistics. And he specified: “We are going to have to take measures if we want to maintain the welfare state that we have, with fewer people working.”

A population that is not growing, sociologist Pardo insists, is not necessarily in trouble. “Possible problems, in my opinion, must be sought in the levels of well-being and inequality of societies, which are linked to demographics, but not in a linear sense,” he points out. In the case of Uruguay, Pardo exemplifies this inequality with child poverty that affects approximately 157,000 minors. “It makes sense to concentrate efforts on children already born, rather than incentivizing possible future births, given that it is also not very clear to what extent these policies can work,” he concludes.