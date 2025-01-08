Celebrities partnering with watch brands is nothing new. From time to time, a true watch enthusiast like John Mayer teams up with Audemars Piguet, or Ed Sheeran (owner of an exclusive Patek Philippe, no less) with Casio. Then there’s the other end of the scale, where we find controversial Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy with his own watch company.

Oh, and there’s also Trump Watch. The collection consists of several pieces. One is called Fight Fight Fight and has a price starting at $499, another is the Victory Tourbillon, which they say is made of solid 18-karat gold, with 122 diamonds and an automatic tourbillon movement. Its price is around $100,000, three times the price of an equivalent Rolex Submariner, and yes, it can be paid with cryptocurrencies.

But, in addition, after Trump won the 2024 presidential elections, other versions came out, such as the Inauguration Fireworks Edition, in tribute to the upcoming inauguration. This watch costs $899. Others, like the Trump Racer Crono Presidential Blue, are $2,999.

The watches are claimed to feature “premium Swiss materials and intricate details,” but as far as we know, the Fight Fight uses a movement from Japanese company Seiko, while the Victory Tourbillon has a movement supposedly built in part with Chinese components.

And things get better

The watches are produced by a company called TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC (based in Sheridan, Wyoming) and, despite having no watch history, it has a licensing agreement to use Trump’s name on its watches.

“We also accept Bitcoin as a form of payment!” shouts the GetTrumpWatches website, as if handing real dollars to a company that admits that images of its watches “are for illustrative purposes only” wasn’t enough to raise an eyebrow.

We’ll come back to the Tourbillon in a moment. For now, let’s look at the cheapest one, called Fighter. At least that’s what the website address suggests it’s called, but it’s also described as the Fight Fight Fight Watch, and in the description of the black and gold combination it’s called the Fight Fight Fight Black Watch. Either way, it resembles a Rolex Submariner described over a spotty phone line.

But don’t just take our word for it. WIRED watch expert Tim Barber told us: “Trump clearly has some favor with certain watch aficionados, as the gold sneakers he auctioned earlier this year were purchased by Roman Sharf, one of the most prominent gray market watch sellers, with a considerable following on YouTube.” By the way, the companies that made Trump’s gold sneakers and new watches were established by the same registration agent, Andrew Pierce of Cloud Peak Law, Wyoming.

“That said, I doubt these hideous pieces will increase their wealth among most watch collectors. It turns out that, since gold watches are very trendy in the luxury market right now, [Trump] joins Rolex in producing a gold dive watch this year. But I wouldn’t trust it so much that it shares other qualities with a Rolex.”