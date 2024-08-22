Are Totti and Noemi expecting a child? The rumor: “Big news coming soon”

Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi are more in love than ever and could soon expand their family: the weekly magazine launched the indiscretion Todaywhich, in addition to publishing photos of the two together in Sabaudia, has collected some rumors close to the couple.

The paparazzo who took the photos, meanwhile, highlights a difference compared to when the former footballer was married to Ilary Blasi: “Compared to when he was with Ilary, Francesco takes everything more calmly: he arrives late at the beach, relaxes, spends the afternoons at home. You can see that they are good together”.

Then, the magazine launches the indiscretion: “Sources close to the couple then speak of a ‘big news’ on the way. And since the wedding is a mirage – the divorce from Blasi is still to be unraveled – the big news can only be one. Baby on the way? For now Noemi’s belly seems flat, but the project is there”.