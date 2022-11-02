Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi are looking for a home in Rome: after coming out into the open, the couple is now ready to take the plunge and go live together. Although the former Roma player says he’s dating his new girlfriend from New Year’s Eve, the two are already about to buy a house: the magazine Who he photographed them while they visit a penthouse in the northern area of ​​the capital. It is a super-penthouse in a luxury condominium. “The fact that with Totti and Noemi there are also the girls suggests that the house they are visiting will be their love nest, the one where they will live and where their children will live, based on the separation agreements”, reports the weekly by Alfonso Signorini. Noemi Bocchi has two children – a boy of 8 and a girl of 10 – from ex-husband Mario Caucci.

With the couple there was also Isabel, the captain’s daughter, and her partner’s daughter: the two were holding hands, a sign that they have been dating for some time. With his ex-wife Ilary Blasi, relations would be improving: Totti would have decided to return the Chanel, Dior, Hermés, Gucci bags, waiting for a conciliatory gesture also on the other side, since Ilary would not yet be convinced to return to the ex-husband the much talked about Rolex. Then you will have to face the judicial separation, a battle that could last up to three years and which now seems impossible to avert. For her part, Ilary Blasi responds with silence. She has never commented on the end of the love story with the Pupone, except for some ironic or provocative shots on social media.