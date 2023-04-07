A new couple would have been born in Hollywood, but there are still no official confirmations or shots that confirm the news

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner they are together? The doubt has been circulating on the net for a few hours launched by the Instagram profile Deuxmoi who accompanied the indiscretion underlining that it is only rumors and that at the moment there are no confirmations.

Are Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner a couple? — A voice is enough to unleash social media given the international fame of the two protagonists. The handsome Timothee Chalamet he is an actor much loved by the public, at only 27 he already has a long career behind him and an Oscar nomination for Call me by your name of 2018 by Luca Guadagnino with whom he recently returned to work in Bones and allnot counting the success of Dunes whose sequel is filming. Kylie Jenner she is the smallest of the clan Kardashians born in 1997 in Los Angeles known thanks to the reality shows that have documented the life of her family. Kylie is the daughter of Kris and Bruce Jenner has an older sister Kendall and 8 half-brothers and half-sisters born from her mother’s marriage to Robert Kardashan, including the very famous Kim Kadashan. Kylie Jenner has two children Stormy Webster and Aire Webster had with Travis Scott. See also Manchester United's possible line-up for the Premier League match against Newcastle United

At Coachella together? — There are absolutely no details on the couple formed by Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, only a rumor circulated by a single user. The first date where you could spot the couple is the Coachella festival in California, a musical event much loved by VIPs and that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner never miss. Last year Timothée Chalamet was seen dancing with model Sarah Talabi at Coachella and there were those who had hypothesized the birth of a relationship between the two, which then did not occur.

the clues — According to rumors Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been together since January and they would be seen as a couple in Aspen, where indeed both were. There are also videos of the two chatting. Afterwards Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner they would later be seen at Jean Paul Gaultier’s show at Paris Fashion Week. So many clues, so many indiscretions but no proof that the two are actually dating. See also If the Frenchman's position does not change immediately, Xavi should not have Ousmane Dembélé again

the girlfriends of Timothèè Chalamet — Timothee Chalamet he had several famous girlfriends. When he was seventeen he dated Lourdes Leon Madonna’s daughter, known at school in New York. Then Chalamet was for a year and a half with Lily-Rose Depp daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, together they were seen at the Venice Film Festival and immediately after they were paparazzi while kissing in Capri on a boat. Then the charming actor who loves to amaze and provoke in his looks was given a relationship with the actress Eiza Gonzalez. Finally they compared him to Rebecca Maude. Today comes the latest gossip that wants him together with Kylie Jenner. Will it be true?