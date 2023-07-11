tigers He was proclaimed champion of the Clausura 2023 tournament, and this was partly thanks to the wonderful league that the former soccer player had eagles of america: Sebastián Córdova, current hero of the incomparables.
Those who gave it for ‘cold chest’, ended up celebrating their goals. First in the repechage, against Puebla. Then in quarters, in front of Toluca in the first leg to tie the game and then in the second leg, saving the ‘U’ from a mess the size of the ‘Volcán’.
In the semifinals he scored 1-1 against striped and at BBVA he turned off the rival fans, eliminating them on their pitch, in the midst of a points-record tournament.
Against Chivas He made it 2-2 and instead of celebrating, he picked up the ball and ran to the middle of the field, as if he already knew that a few minutes later Guido Pizarro would score the third and Tigres would win the eighth star in the field of Rebaño Sagrado. .
Nonetheless, Robert Dante Siboldiin an interview with Pello Maldonado, made it very clear that, given the injury to sebastian cordovaTigres would go in search of a Mexican soccer player to occupy that position.
It should be noted that there is also the possibility that this player becomes a complement to Sebas, in order to keep the person responsible for the last great joy of the auriazul team in the starting lineup.
How will Sebastián take the signing of another player in his position?
Those who know him assure that the fact that they bring him competition, instead of motivating him, can harm him. More taking into account everything it cost him to earn a position within the starting lineup.
And boy did he know how to take advantage of it…
So, what should Robert Dante Siboldi do in the absence of player number seventeen? Respect his place and wait for him to return? Or talk to his board and ask for a signing to complete it… or in one of those, even replace it?
