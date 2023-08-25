The story of cougars, in Mexican soccer, is something tangible and irrefutable. The numbers are there and position it as one of the biggest and most popular clubs in the country. However, another irrefutable fact is the growth of tigers in recent years.
As far as league titles are concerned, it is already one of the most winners and has played international finals that very few in Mexico have achieved, such as the Libertadores in 2015 or the Club World Cup in 2022, being the first CONCACAF team to reach such instances.
In the last twenty years, Pumas has won four league titles: Clausura 2004, Apertura 2004, Clausura 2009 and Clausura 2011. While Tigres has gone around the Olympic Games six times: Apertura 2011, Apertura 2015 (against Pumas, precisely), Opening 2016, Opening 2017, Clausura 2019 and Clausura 2023, in addition to winning the Copa Mx in 2014 and CONCACAF in 2021.
“Yes, it makes us proud, we are among the four, five or six greats in Mexico, the numbers prove that, soccer is numbers, we are always winning, Pumas is a great club, they have won a lot, they have not been winning for a long time, but He is one of the greats of Mexico and deserves respect. Playing with Pumas independently the moment he lives, it is difficult, for me it is one of the most difficult courts, today we are among the five in Mexico, due to the number, the championships that we have achieved, not we cannot be under any team from Mexico”
– Rafael Carioca
In addition to the fact that Tigres has beaten Pumas in direct elimination duels, including two finals (1978 and 2015), its all-time scorer: André-Pierre Gignac, who already has one hundred and ninety goals in Mexican soccer, has in the Unamites his favorite ‘victim’, so it is likely that next Sunday we will see the Frenchman celebrate against Pumas… again.
