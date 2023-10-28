Home page politics

From: Sonja Thomaser

Vladimir Putin speaks to representatives of all major religious denominations in Russia in the Catherine Hall of the Moscow Kremlin in Moscow. © Sergei Guneyev/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to distance himself from his conversation partners with oversized tables. The new table causes even more ridicule.

Moscow – Russian President Vladimir Putin remains true to his tradition of keeping guests as far away as possible. This week he met again with religious leaders of various faiths at an oversized table – this time an even more absurd version, like the news portal Newsweek reported.

In recent years, the Russian leader has held meetings with foreign heads of state and other officials visiting Russia at a large oval table about five meters long. This sparked speculation that Putin was very afraid of the coronavirus.

A former Kremlin guard said in an interview with the investigative website earlier this year Dossier Centerthat Putin is “a self-isolating president” and that even Kremlin employees “must observe a two-week strict quarantine before every meeting, even if it only lasts 15 to 20 minutes.”

Putin on one side – Twelve on the other

At his meeting with Russian religious leaders on Wednesday (October 25) in the Kremlin’s Catherine Hall in Moscow, Putin positioned himself as the only person on one side of the oversized rectangular table. The other twelve people shown in the photo, however, were sitting together at the table on the opposite side – without any distance from each other.

How Newsweek reported that those present included the following people: Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Talgat Tadzhuddin, Grand Mufti of Russia and Chairman of the Central Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Russia, Ravil Gaynutdin, Chairman of the Religious Committee of Muslims of Russia, Pandito Khambo Lama Damba Ayusheev, Head of the Buddhist Traditional Sangha of Russia and Berel Lazar, Chief Rabbi of Russia, as well as leaders of the Armenian Apostolic Church, the Old Rite Russian Orthodox Church and the Union of Evangelical Christians.

Putin’s new table: Spots and malice on social media

Putin’s distancing from the religious leaders during the meeting prompted numerous comments on various social media platforms.

“Putin meets with representatives of various Russian religions in the Kremlin,” Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “His position at the table says a lot. (Does the table look like a pool?).” Gerashchenko had previously said Newsweek said that Putin’s distance from others suggests that he is “afraid of his people.”

One social media user on Reddit said the table offered a “fantastic opportunity for mobile sushi,” while another sarcastically described it as “the rectangle of trust.”

Due to the large distance between the conversation partners, another problem was raised on social media. “Are the people sitting across from Putin using microphones or just shouting at him? Seems like it’s hard to hear at normal conversation volume,” asked one user on Reddit. (Sonja Thomaser)