The campaign of vaccination against the coronavirus in Europe suffered a new blow this Friday with the announcement of at least two new investigations on the impact of the AstraZeneca drug, and also the one proposed by Johnson & Johnson, on blood circulation.

The controversy generated by the vaccine AstraZeneca It led several countries, such as France, to modify their rules of use several times, first because of doubts about its effectiveness and, later, because of the fear that it could be related to detected cases of blood clots.

French Health Minister Olivier Véran indicated that citizens under 55 who have been vaccinated with a dose of AstraZeneca receive the second dose of a different vaccine.

However, shortly after the minister made the announcement, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that there is no “adequate data” on the effects of switching vaccines between the first and second doses.

And as the EU continues to grapple with the ongoing setbacks of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Friday that it is investigating a possible link between that serum and an unusual blood vessel problem.

As he explained, the agency is examining five cases of the so-called capillary leak syndrome, characterized by a “suppuration of fluid in the blood vessels, which causes capillary swelling and a drop in blood pressure.”

The AstraZeneca vaccine and the University of Oxford, questioned for possible clots. Photo: REUTERS

Doubts about the Janssen vaccine

In addition, the European regulator also said that it was studying possible links between the vaccine from Janssen, a subsidiary of US-based Johnson & Johnson, and blood clots.

According to the EMA, “four serious cases” – one of them fatal – of unusual blood clots were reported in people who were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, based on technology similar to that of AstraZeneca.

Both formulas they were approved by the European Union but the Janssen vaccine has not yet been deployed, and several countries in the bloc stopped using the AstraZeneca vaccine or restricted its use.

A vaccination center in Paris. Photo: BLOOMBERG

This Friday, AstraZeneca announced that half of the vaccine deliveries to the EU this week they will arrive late.

On the other hand, the EU plans to negotiate with “a single supplier” the purchase of 1.8 billion doses of second-generation vaccines against covid-19 to deal with future variants of the virus, a source from the Commission explained to AFP European.

Shortage in India, the largest vaccine manufacturer

There are also dose shortages in India, which is home to the world’s largest maker of coronavirus vaccines, especially in the state of Maharashtra, where more than 100 million people live, including residents of Mumbai.

“Most of Mumbai hospitals are about to run out of stock by the end of the day,” Mangala Gomare, who oversees the megalopolis’ vaccination program, warned on Friday.

For her part, the Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg denounced the uneven distribution of vaccines in the world and affirmed that he will not attend the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow next November because that unequal access to the immunizer does not allow an equitable presence of countries and militants.

According to an AFP count, more than 733 million doses of the anticovid vaccine have been injected in at least 196 countries and territories.

Uneven distribution

49% were administered in high-income countries, where 16% of the world’s population resides, and only 0.1% was used in the world’s 29 poorest countries (9% of the world’s population).

The Secretary General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also criticized this Friday the “Shocking Imbalance in Global Vaccine Distribution“.

At least 2.9 million people have died from covid-19 worldwide since the start of the pandemic, according to the count by Johns Hopkins University in the United States. And more than 134 million people were infected.

New restrictions to curb the virus

But with a vaccination campaign that is progressing by stumbling, governments try to stop the spread of the virus by limiting mobility and contact between citizens.

The German government will adopt a project to toughen health legislation against covid-19 and be able to impose measures at the national level, to overcome regional or local resistance.

Japan also stepped up anti-pandemic measures, in the capital Tokyo and elsewhere, urging bars to close earlier.

Source: AFP

CB