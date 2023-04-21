Tigres got a dose of pure oxygen after beating Puebla on matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament. The UANL team prevailed against the camoteros by the slightest difference with a penalty goal by André Pierre Gignac. However, despite the triumph, the feline club continued to leave many doubts about its operation.
Through social networks, a broad sector of Tigres fans criticized the performance of elements such as Raymundo Fulgencio and Diego Lainez, in addition to being dissatisfied with the work of Robert Dante Siboldi. The Uruguayan strategist spoke about the performance of the cats against Puebla and about what’s next for the team in the MX League.
At a press conference, Siboldi spoke about various topics, from the ownership of elements such as Lainez or Fulgencio, to the low scoring ability that the team has shown in recent weeks. On this subject, the Uruguayan strategist showed little concern.
“It doesn’t concern me (the lack of goal). I know that this team when it has to appear, it will appear, it is used to it, it has the experience when they have to appear, they will appear”
– Robert Dante Siboldi in conference
Before the La Franja team, Siboldi experienced Raymundo Fulgencio, Diego Lainez and Nicolás López from the start. However, at half time, the strategist replaced them with André Pierre Gignac, Sebastián Córdova and Luis Quiñones. The team looked better with these additions.
“There is also a reality: they have more rhythm (those who entered), that’s why we wanted to see those who have less participation in a situation to start the game. Today they had the responsibility. The difference is noticeable because if they have less minutes, they have confidence and we need all three of them to get into the rhythm, so we can get hold of them.”
– Robert Dante Siboldi
