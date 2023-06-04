the uchulu He surprised everyone with his forceful clarification to Chola Chabuca, who was once his boss, since he hinted that she would be an ungrateful person.
In the Saturday June 3 edition of “Chola blowout“, the popular tiktoker La Uchulú was a guest in the sequence “The court”. However, far from Ernesto Pimentel’s character giving a warm welcome to someone who was once part of his cast, he had a comment that caused the content creator of Pucallpino origin makes the stop to the main figure of the humorous space of América TV What happened in the aforementioned sketch?
“Put a fine of 500 soles (…) for being ungrateful”Chabuca said as soon as he saw La Uchulú enter the set. But the red-haired character did not remain silent and she clarified: “I have not gone to any other program, just in case”.
