It seems that the new film in the franchise of Harry Potter wants to ignore JK Rowling, or at least, they let us know in the credits of the team involved. Well, unlike the rest of the franchise, the name of this author is almost invisible, imperceptible to most.

This is not mere speculation, if we compare the size of his name in Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them, extended universe movie of Harry Potter of the year 2016.

In that occasion, JK Rowling stands out in letters that cover most of the screen.

On the other hand, in the movie trailer The secrets of dumbledore, the name of JK Rowling, author of Harry Potter, It doesn’t appear in that flamboyant way. In fact, it’s in the lower left corner in small, barely noticeable letters.

There are probably strong reasons why Warner Bros. wants to distance himself from this author.

JK Rowling, the author of Harry Potter

On the day of publication of this note, JK Rowling hasn’t Tweeted since the trailer release for The secrets of dumbledore, even though usually publishes on the productions of the franchise of Harry Potter.

For its part, Hollywood Reporter has asked the company and the author if she will be part of the marketing campaign, but no one has responded.

What’s more, HBO Max has announced that it will hold a special meeting with the Harry Potter, although the great absentee has been JK Rowling. It may be that this break is due to their violent and harmful positions against the trans population, of which the cast of the films has ignored.

His position has not changed over time, days after the trailer of The secrets of dumbledore, JK Rowling shared in his social networks a message that read the following: ‘War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. The person with a penis who raped you is a woman ‘.

