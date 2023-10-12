Chivas de Guadalajara has experienced pronounced ups and downs in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The red and white team started the season with three consecutive victories, but then failed in the 2023 Leagues Cup and had a streak of poor results in the local tournament. To this we must add the rumors around the institution and the indiscipline of some important players to obtain the perfect formula for disaster.
So far it is not known what the future of Alexis Vega and Cristian Calderón will be. Both players were separated from the squad, along with youth player Raúl Martínez, due to off-field problems. Vega is one of the team’s figures and one of its most valuable assets.
According to several journalistic reports, Amaury Vergara, owner of Chivas de Guadalajara, would have made the decision to no longer count on Vega and Calderón for Clausura 2024.
However, an important element within the red-and-white institution would be trying to convince the owner to give the forward and left back another chance.
According to a journalistic report, the Serbian strategist has tried to convince Fernando Hierro, sports director of the Rebaño Sagrado, and Amaury Vergara so that these two elements can return to the first team.
So far it is unknown what the future will be of the elements sanctioned for indiscipline, but it seems Paunovic is interceding for them to remain in the club.
In a press conference, Paunovic implied that the team is willing to forgive the players, but that “forgiveness is earned.”
How will this novel end within Chivas de Guadalajara?
