– Teacher shows this film to her students and a mother fights to get fired | VIDEO

– Soriana: Couple shows what they bought with 2,600 pesos and criticizes them for this reason | VIDEO

– How much does it cost to buy a supermarket in a Walmart in the USA compared to Mexico?

– VIDEO | Customer reveals 6 secrets that supermarkets don’t want you to know: You’re going to save!

The military of the Mexican Army, Navy and National Guard (NG) they command respect just for the fact of wearing such a relevant uniform, now, imagine the hard training they had to get to their position.

For this reason and much more, they tend to have a serious image before the population, but, Are the National Guard and other corporations always bored? I have never been in the military, so I don’t know exactly, but the items you will see below do not waste your free time.

The young soldiers recorded a video for their social networks dancing, smiling and enjoying while they showed not only their good image and physical shape, but also the charisma that they do not lose despite the exhausting work / training days.

The video was uploaded to the Internet by the TikTok account ‘@sarifarocha’, named ‘cosasdepixeles’, a reference to the uniform used by the different militia agencies in the Mexican Republic and other parts of the world.

During the recording of just 14 seconds three girls are seen dancing to the song ‘La Chona’ by the Tucanes de Tijuana, in what appears to be a bathroom somewhere. At the beginning of the clip you can read and hear the phrase:

“Let’s see if in the National Guard The wildness is taken away from you”, after a pause the legend / audio appears: “Me in the National Guard”. At that moment the musical piece begins and the soldiers dance in a reduced space.

He viral video accumulates almost 220 thousand reproductions since it was uploaded, as well as 16.3 thousand likes, dozens of comments and almost 700 ‘saved’. Not inconsiderable numbers for 14 seconds of natural charisma.

What are the ranks in the GN?

The National Guard of Mexico is a public security institution created in 2019 with the objective of guaranteeing peace, order and security in the country. It is made up of elements of the armed forces and the federal police, and its main mission is to fight crime and protect the population.

It carries out tasks of crime prevention, patrolling, investigation, and support in cases of natural disasters. Its hierarchical structure is governed by the National Guard Law, ensuring a unified and coordinated command to strengthen security in Mexico.

– National Guard

– Subagent

– Agent

– Senior Agent

– Warrant Officer

– Official

– 2nd Deputy Inspector

– 1st Deputy Inspector

– Chief Inspector

– Inspector

– Inspector General.

– Commissioner

– Chief Commissioner

– General Commissioner.